DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Historical Society has announced the winners of this year’s Dixfield Days Photography Contest held on Aug. 18.

Portrait: First and second, Susie Gaudet.

Landscape: First, Debra Blais; second, Leslie Skibitsy; third, Sue Arsenault.

Still Life: First, Debra Blais (Best of Show); second, John Volkernick; third, Donna Towle.

Wildlife and/or Pets: First, Taja Walton; second, Leslie Skibitsky; third, John Volkernick.

Hometown/Military Pride: First and third, Leslie Skibitsky; second, Taja Walton.

People’s Choice: Alyssa Holmquist.

Other participants were Forrest Spaulding and Tasha Hutchinson.

