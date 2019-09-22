ROCKLAND — Brandon Frey scored three touchdowns as Spruce Mountain rocked Camden Hills 34-0 in a Class D South football game Saturday.
Frey ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass. Jack Bryant scored two TDs, one rushing and the other a recovered fumble in the end zone.
The Phoenix (3-0) remain the only undefeated team in D South.
