Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors Agenda

Date: September 24, 2019

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30 p.m.

 

I. Call to order

II. Pledge

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

V. Superintendent’s Report – Tina Meserve
A. Notice of new hires and transfer

VI. Presentations
A. Gear Up Grant- Erica Emery
B. Accrual of summer salaries-continued – Kris Pottle

VII. Consent Agenda
1. Board meeting minutes from September 10, 2019
2. Strategic Planning minutes from September 17, 2019

VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations
2. Personnel & Finance
3. Educational Policy
4. Drop-out Prevention

IX. New Business
A. Second readings:
1. EEAEAA MSMA drug and alcohol testing of school bus drivers
a) Recommendation to dissolve RSU9 EEAEAA
2. EEAEAA-R MSMA drug and alcohol testing of school bus drivers administrative procedure

X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Labor contract discussions for collective bargaining agreement for teachers

XI. Adjourn

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, RSu 9
Related Stories
Latest Articles