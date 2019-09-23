Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors Agenda
Date: September 24, 2019
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30 p.m.
I. Call to order
II. Pledge
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
V. Superintendent’s Report – Tina Meserve
A. Notice of new hires and transfer
VI. Presentations
A. Gear Up Grant- Erica Emery
B. Accrual of summer salaries-continued – Kris Pottle
VII. Consent Agenda
1. Board meeting minutes from September 10, 2019
2. Strategic Planning minutes from September 17, 2019
VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations
2. Personnel & Finance
3. Educational Policy
4. Drop-out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. Second readings:
1. EEAEAA MSMA drug and alcohol testing of school bus drivers
a) Recommendation to dissolve RSU9 EEAEAA
2. EEAEAA-R MSMA drug and alcohol testing of school bus drivers administrative procedure
X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Labor contract discussions for collective bargaining agreement for teachers
XI. Adjourn
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Connections
Little Free Library open to Carrabasset community
-
Nation / World
Tropical Storm Karen approaches Puerto Rico; follow its path with this storm tracker
-
Encore
Learn more about Maine at Sawyer Memorial show
-
Encore
Floral wreath making class to be held in Denmark
-
Encore
The Beet Poets to perform at Winthrop’s Bailey Library