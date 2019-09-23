Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors Agenda

Date: September 24, 2019

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30 p.m.

I. Call to order

II. Pledge

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

V. Superintendent’s Report – Tina Meserve

A. Notice of new hires and transfer

VI. Presentations

A. Gear Up Grant- Erica Emery

B. Accrual of summer salaries-continued – Kris Pottle

VII. Consent Agenda

1. Board meeting minutes from September 10, 2019

2. Strategic Planning minutes from September 17, 2019

VIII. Committee Reports

1. Operations

2. Personnel & Finance

3. Educational Policy

4. Drop-out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. Second readings:

1. EEAEAA MSMA drug and alcohol testing of school bus drivers

a) Recommendation to dissolve RSU9 EEAEAA

2. EEAEAA-R MSMA drug and alcohol testing of school bus drivers administrative procedure

X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Labor contract discussions for collective bargaining agreement for teachers

XI. Adjourn

