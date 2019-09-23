Gonzalo Hagerman ended things quickly.

The Twin City Thunder defender scored 38 seconds in overtime to give the Thunder a 2-1 victory over the Utica Jr. Comets in a USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference contest Monday at the Boston Jr. Bruins Shootout in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

“It was a strong third (period), I told the guys after the game, we tied the third period, we wanted to win it, but we tied it,” Twin City Thunder coach Doug Friedman said. “It was a real nice to get the overtime win here by Gonzalo Hagerman, who deflected the shot from Andrew Kurapov.”

Monday morning’s game was a quick turnaround for the Thunder after they played late Sunday night against the Rochester Monarchs. Twin City won that game 7-1 behind Kurapov’s hat trick.

Friedman said the Thunder had a good week of practice leading up to the two games in Marlborough. They will have a day off Tuesday and get back to practice Wednesday to prepare for Saturday’s home opener at the Norway Savings Bank Area in Auburn against the South Shore Kings at 7 p.m.

The Comets had their skating legs early as Radek Prosek scored two-plus minutes into the contest.

Twin City responded later in the period when Josh Dow, who was called up from the Thunder’s Premier League team, potted an unassisted goal.

Dow made his presence known in the first period as he also had two minor penalties.

“He a guy that plays on the line, and I think one of his penalties was certainly a penalty, the other one, the referee and I may disagree with what the line was,” Friedman said. “But he competes hard and he played very well in the Premier League game (on Friday) as did Stavros (Rigas). They earned their call-up and we wanted to give them a shot to see what they can do.”

Dow had three penalties in the game. Utica went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Thunder went scoreless in four chances.

Goalie Alexander Kozic made 24 saves for the Thunder, while Isak Johansson made 25 for the Comets.

“The third period, it really opened up (offensively), there was good saves by both goalies,” Friedman said. “I thought it was an exciting game to watch, (Utica) has a real fast team and skilled players. It was a good test for our guys.”

