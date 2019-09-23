CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small, front‐yard book exchanges number 60,000 around the world in 80 countries — from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan. In the fall of 2018 a new Little Free Library, near the Carrabassett Valley Town Office, joined the movement to share books and create communities of readers. Take a book — share a book.

The Little Free Library was made possible by a joint effort between the Carrabassett Valley Public Library and the Fournier Family. Venise Fournier is a board member at the library and shared the news last fall that her family would donate their time and materials to design, build and install the structure as a gift to the Carrabassett Valley Library and community.

Her husband, Mark, is a local contractor and owner of a local construction company. With the help of their three children, Hannah, Noah and Elijah, they spent hours designing, building and installing the structure in a place where everyone could enjoy it — adjacent to the town park. Allowing year-round access to the LFL was important to all, so planning around snowplows was a must. The location is about 6 miles south of the public library building so it gives people a place to access reading materials 24/7.

To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

filed under: