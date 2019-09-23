100 years ago: 1919

At 3 o’clock on Friday afternoon Treasurer Callahan of the Maine State Fair stated that the receipts from this year will be at least $36,000 — and which will be greater by several thousands than on any previous year.

50 years ago: 1969

A Howell game was played Wednesday evening at the Auburn YMCA by the Lewiston-Auburn Bridge Club. Winners were John L. Reade Jr. and Dr. Raymond Sirois, Mrs. C. C. Abbott and E. F. Abbott Jr., Margaret Ayer and Anne Daunis, Mrs. Raymond Philbrick and Frances Tarr, Mrs. Ashton and Mrs. Goodwin, Paul Karlsson and Michael Charles.

25 years ago: 1994

While some professional athletes are striking for major salary increases, it is refreshing to see two local high school athletes giving something back to the sport they play and love. Seniors Carrie Bianchi and Laura Davis both play on the Lisbon High School varsity soccer team. When they heard that the Lisbon Recreation Department needed coaches for its new youth soccer league, both girls decided this was their opportunity to give something back to the Lisbon sports program which they have been a part of for several years. “I like working with kids and I’ve always wanted to coach,” said Bianchi. “I have been playing soccer since kindergarten and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to give something back to the sport.” Davis shares Bianchi’s attitude toward helping younger players. “If children are going to enjoy soccer when they get older, they have to learn the basics when they are young,” said Davis. “This will be a good experience for both them and us.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

