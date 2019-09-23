LEWISTON – Horton Eugene Austin, 90, a resident of Wales passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, four months after his beloved wife, Ruby, with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 17, 1929 in Wales, the son of Oliver and Lottie (Greenwood) Austin. Horton attended the Wales school and Lewiston High School. He married the love of his life (his dancing partner) Ruby Anne Footman on Dec. 23, 1950, in Greene. They shared a wonderful 68 years together, she passed away on May 16, 2019.

Horton had worked on the family farm and in the ship yard at Bath Iron Works; he also was employed for Francis Gagnon at Fox Transport, and retired in 1986 from the State of Maine in the Department of Transportation. He worked as the road commissioner for the Town of Wales for 26 years. Horton loved his wife, Ruby dearly. He took care of her right until the end when he told his granddaughters “Well, now my job is done!” He was a family man, who was there whenever any one of the children needed him.

He loved being outdoors; fishing, camping, hunting, chopping wood, plowing or just riding around in his dump truck or the Kubota tractor. Horton could fix just about anything and he was always outside tinkering on something. Horton’s community of Turner and Wales were important to him, working as a dog catcher or road commissioner and volunteering as a fire fighter and at the food bank and church. He was a 60 year member of the Webster Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. #164 of Wales, the Wales Grange and Monmouth Fish and Game for many years. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and being up to camp with his many friends from Turner, Wales, Monmouth, Sabattus and Greene and the ones he met through the Good Sam’s Club.

He is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Donna Whelan and her husband, Joseph of Lewiston, and Mary Ellen Lorenzen and her husband, John of Farmingdale, his three sons, William Austin and partner, Joy Crockett of Wales, James Austin and his wife, Alisa of Canton and Christopher Austin of Wales; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Ray of Greene.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his loving wife, Ruby Austin.

The family would like to thank the staff and care givers at Marshwood Center, Woodlands Memory Care and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice of Lewiston for the wonderful care given to their dad and a special thank you to Barbara Lucas. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Graveside and interment services for Horton E. and Ruby F. Austin will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the East Wales Cemetery, East Road, Wales, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

If desired, contributions may be made in Horton E. Austin’s memory to the

Maine Council of Trout Unlimited

c/o Don Abott

112 Bayview Street

Camden, ME 04843