AUGUSTA — A portion of Route 27 was shut down Tuesday morning after a flatbed carrying toilets was reportedly hit by a tractor-trailer, rupturing the tractor-trailer’s gas tank and leaking about 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

The road, also known as Civic Center drive, was closed by authorities around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection with Commerce Drive. Augusta Police Lt. Vicente Morris said the road would likely be shut down for another hour around 10:15 a.m.

The flatbed, owned by AAA Portable Toilets, of Albion, was reportedly turning left in the northbound lane when the tractor-trailer, owned by W.C. Gurrisi and Sons, Inc., of Peabody, Massachusetts, attempted to pass on the right, police said. The tractor-trailer’s gas tank reportedly struck the rear of the flatbed and was punctured. The tank subsequently leaked about 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the northbound lane and shoulder of the busy state route in Augusta’s north end.

Crews from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Augusta Public Works were assisting with the cleanup. A few hundred feet of the northbound lane was covered in sand around 10 a.m. Morris told the Kennebec Journal that the sand would be removed and Public Works crews would dig up contaminated soil under the environmental protection department’s supervisor.

Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle units inspected both vehicles at the scene. Trooper Bernie Campbell said no charges or citations were likely coming from police. Augusta Police Officer Chris Hutchings said no charges were coming from his department.

Crews were preparing to take the tractor-trailer away with a wrecker around 10:30 a.m.

