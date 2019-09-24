SABATTUS — A Lewiston woman — later charged with drunk driving — struck a bus of RSU 4 students on Bowdoinham Road on Monday afternoon and, according to police, after the kids loaded into a second bus, that new bus was struck by a hit and run driver on the same road “a very short time later.”

A 12-year-old student complained of pain after the first crash and was examined by paramedics at the scene. No additional details were available Tuesday morning about the second crash, which was handled by Maine State Police.

Sabattus Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee said in a press release that the first bus was traveling east on Bowdoinham Road and had stopped at the intersection with Beaver Road to let kids off. The bus had its lights on and the “Stop” bar out when Jami Lee Driscoll, 29, struck the rear of the bus, disabling her 2001 Ford Escape.

Driscoll was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, according to police. She was taken to the Sabattus Police Department for further evaluation by a drug recognition expert from the Lewiston Police Department. It was subsequently confirmed Driscoll was under the influence of an unknown drug or drugs. She was issued a summons for the offense of OUI and released.

The bus sustained little damage in that crash but students were still transferred to second bus, which Sabattus Lt. Daniel Davies confirmed was struck soon after by a hit and run driver.

It was unclear how many children were on the bus or what grades they were in.

This story will be updated.

