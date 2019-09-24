LEWISTON — A Jay man charged with shooting a man last week in Livermore Falls after reportedly luring him to a fistfight remains in jail after a court hearing.

A judge in 8th District Court set cash bail for Avery M.T. Teehan, 22, at $50,000 cash or $75,000 worth of real estate. He remained at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on Tuesday evening, a corrections officer said.

In an affidavit, Livermore Falls officer Stephen Gould wrote that witnesses said Avery had been threatening Tommy Parent, 19, with harm for more than a week before the Sept. 17 shooting. The two men had agreed to meet for a “fistfight.”

According to several witnesses, Teehan had “confirmed with them several times that it would be a fistfight only and that he did not want any guns there.”

Parent arrived at the predetermined location with three friends and saw the shadow of a figure in the distance whose voice they identified as Teehan’s. Teehan told them to shine their cellphone lights on themselves to verify they were unarmed. After they did that, they asked Teehan whether he, too, was unarmed.

“The next thing they heard was what clearly sounded like a firearm slide being pulled back to put a round in the chamber,” Gould wrote. “They all recognized this sound and turned to run when gunfire erupted.”

They told Gould that Teehan fired several rounds, one of which struck Parent in the right leg just below the knee.

One of the witnesses told Gould that Teehan may have fled in a dark-colored SUV with agricultural license plates headed toward Jay.

Police found Teehan at his grandmother’s home in Jay the next day. He told police he had been gone the night before to a Cumberland Farms in Livermore Falls that police said is roughly 1,500 feet from the scene of the shooting.

A search of the home turned up a backpack secured shut with two padlocks lying on the living room couch, Gould wrote.

Teehan was arrested on a warrant out of Kennebec County for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

He refused to speak with police without a lawyer present.

Police executed a search warrant at the home but hadn’t recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting, Gould wrote two days after the incident.

Teehan is charged with elevated aggravated assault, punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He’s also charged with violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor.

He didn’t enter a plea at his Friday court appearance. An arraignment can only be held on a felony charge after a grand jury has handed up that charge.

