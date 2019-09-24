READFIELD — Cierra Barker, Ava Gagnon, Kayla Leclerc and Ginny Twitchell all tallied goals for Leavitt in its 4-0 field hockey win over Maranacook on Tuesday.

Alyssa Pratt had 26 saves for the Black Bears in the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Buckfield 4, Carrabec 0

BUCKFIELD — Victor Verrill and Kaleb Harvey put in two goals each as Buckfield blanked Carrabec 4-0 in boys soccer action Tuesday.

The Bucks (3-3) held a 4-0 lead at the midpoint. Hunter Driscoll and Verrill contributed an assist each.

Goalie Adam Lawrence made 13 saves for the Cobras (0-5-1), while Tyler Gammon dusted off five shots for the shutout.

Greely 2, Gray-New Gloucester 1

CUMBERLAND — Aidan Melville scored with just under 20 minutes remaining off an assist from Silas Cunningham as the Rangers (4-1-1) defeated the Patriots (3-2-1) on Tuesday.

Josh Michaud scored for the Patriots eight minutes into the second half. Ethan Fraser tied the game less than two minutes later.

Lewiston 8, Brewer 1

LEWISTON — Abdirahman Daud and Bilal Hersi each netted a hat trick as Lewiston cruised to an 8-1 victory over Brewer in boys soccer action Tuesday.

The Blue Devils (6-0) led 4-0 at halftime. Mohamedamin Nur and Moses Lumu rounded out the scoring for Lewiston.

Braeden Swett tallied the lone goal for the Witches (2-5), in the second half.

Goalie Matt Mousseau had nine saves for Brewer, while Michael Belleau stopped three to earn the win in net for Lewiston.

Monmouth 11, Spruce Mountain 1

JAY — Cameron Armstrong netted a hat trick as Monmouth stampeded to an 11-1 victory over Spruce Mountain in boys soccer action Tuesday.

The Mustangs (5-0-1) took a 6-1 lead into halftime. Thomas Neal, Hayden Fletcher and Hunter Frost contributed two goals each for Monmouth.

Owen Bryant scored the lone Phoenix (1-5) goal.

Goalies Jacob Bryant and Nate Holland combined for 17 saves for Spruce Mountain, while Brock Bates repelled three to earn the win in net for Monmouth.

Rangeley 2, Temple Academy 1, 2OT

RANGELEY — Ken Thompson scored with 1:36 remaining in the second overtime to lift the Rangeley boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Temple in a Class D South game Tuesday.

The Bereans led 1-0 at the half, but the Lakers pulled even in the second half when Charley Pye fed Thompson for his first goal of the game.

Ryan Paradis made eight saves for Temple (3-2-1), while Garrett Burgess stopped 15 to earn the victory in net for Rangeley (5-2-0).

Winthrop 4, Dirigo 1

DIXFIELD — Colby Emery scored two second-half goals to power Winthrop past Dirigo 4-1 in boys soccer action Tuesday.

The Cougars led 1-0 at the half and had several chances to extend the lead, but goalie Jake Smith ( 15 saves) closed up the entrance to the goal nicely for Winthrop.

Owen Foster and Ian Dow rounded out the scoring for the Ramblers.

Goalie Derek Ducharme made 11 saves for Dirigo.

GIRLS SOCCER

Brewer 2, Lewiston 1

LEWISTON — Brewer took a lead in the first half and held on in the second to defeat Lewiston 2-1 in a girls soccer contest Tuesday.

The game was suspended with eight minutes left in the contest because of weather. It will not be finished but will count as an official game.

Brewer received its goals from Lexi Furrow and Sarah Kiley, both in the first 40 minutes.

Lewiston’s lone goal was scored by Madeline Foster, also came in the first half.

Gemma Landry saved four shots for the Blue Devils, while Bella Tanis stopped seven for the Witches.

Lake Region 3, Poland 0

NAPLES — Three players scored for the Lakers (1-4-2) as they defeated the Knights (0-6).

The Lakers got goals from Caitlin Ross, Mackenzie Siebert and Bella Russo. Liz Smith made six saves.

Sophie Vallee had 17 saves for the Knights.

Oxford Hills 5, Messalonskee 1

PARIS — Cecelia Dieterich commanded the offense with a hat trick as Oxford Hills dispatched Messalonskee 5-1 in girls soccer action Tuesday.

The lone Eagles (2-2-2) goal came off the foot of Lydia Bradfield with 17:28 left in the first half.

Goalie Hannah DelGiudice had nine saves for Messalonskee, while Cassidy MacIsaac was alert in goal with five saves for the Vikings (4-2-1).

St. Dominic 2, Waynflete 2, OT

PORTLAND — The Saints (1-3-1) and the Flyers (1-2-2) played to a draw Tuesday.

Emma Roy and Natalie Brocke scored for St. Dom’s. Hannah Kennedy made nine saves in goal.

Devan Sherry scored both goals for Waynflete. Lucy Sarno and Clara Sandberg had the assists.

