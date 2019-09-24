I am hoping that other citizens of Lewiston will join me in supporting and electing Mark Cayer as the city’s next mayor.

As a former elected official of this great city, I had the pleasure of working with Cayer while serving this city. I found him to be an exceptional city councilor. He always came to the table prepared and advocating for all taxpayers. He also understands the need for investment.

He has an uncanny ability for bringing opposing sides together, working for common goals.

I support Cayer because he has realistic plans to reduce crime and bring back a long-lost local economy.

Taxpayers, education issues, public safety — he understands it all. Lewiston needs his experience to move forward.

Now is the time to elect someone who knows this city; someone who will work hard for each and every resident.

I will be voting for Mark Cayer.

Renee Bernier, Lewiston

