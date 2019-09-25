OXFORD — Three people suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a head-on collision on Allen Hill Road.

Britney Staples, 27, of Oxford and her husband, Joshua Staples, 31, were taken to a hospital for knee and head pain, respectively, and treated and released. Patricia Williamson, 55, also of Oxford, suffered minor cuts and refused medical attention, according to police.

Oxford Police Officer Jeremy Coron said Britney Staples was driving south in the couple’s 2013 Ford Edge when it was struck head-on by Williamson’s 2000 Saab as she attempted to make a left turn from the northbound lane, according to police.

Coron, who responded to the 9:32 a.m. crash, said he did not expect charges to be filed.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

