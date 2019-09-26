NORWAY — Police are continuing their investigation into a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old local man this week.

Norway Police Chief Rob Federico said Peter J. Landis died Sunday afternoon at the scene of the accident near the Little Red Schoolhouse on Waterford Road, which is Route 118.

A neighbor of 46 Waterford Road contacted police to ask them to check that property, which was for sale, after seeing a motorcyle in the side yard. Federico responded and found Landis deceased.

Landis had been residing on Greenwood Road, according to a family member.

Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey, who is an accident reconstructionist, is investigating the crash.

Norway Fire Department and PACE ambulance responded to the scene.

