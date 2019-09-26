NORWAY — The community is invited Friday, October 4, from 5:30-7:30 at the Matolcsy Center for the opening of Georgina Grenier’s show, Half-Certain.

Georgina Grenier is an artist and public school teacher residing in Southwestern Maine. She recently received a grant from the Maine Humanities Council to help produce a community writing project entitled “Certainty”. This project explored the various ways in which decisions are made in a time when information and facts can be distorted and the conclusions we draw may be based on faulty information.

Over eighty individuals donated writing to this project. Selected pages from “Certainty” are being displayed at the Matolcsy Art Center exhibit throughout October.

In addition to carrying out community writing projects, Georgina is a painter and printmaker. She fuses these processes in photo silkscreens, woodcuts, etchings and monotypes. Her large colorful prints will be on display at the Matolcsy Art Center, and comprise the other half of Half-Certain.

Grenier’s prints explore the abstract, biological forms of microscopic creatures found in Maine waters, and are based on an intense observation of nature. You can find her website at https://www.hiddenlake.art/.

The Matolcsy Center is at 480 Main Street Norway, Maine. Come and meet Georgina and talk with her about her process and her “Certainty” at the First Friday opening.

