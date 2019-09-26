Watch out for your heart. Here comes Warren. He is a heart stealer.

Two year old Warren is a lover boy. He immediately offers his head for scratching when you hold out your hand. He craves affection and shows his appreciation for attention by softly purring.

Warren is the cat that you can picture sitting on you lap. He will be purring up a storm while you gently scratch behind his ears. Can you imagine that?

If you are ready for a new love, Warren is ready for his new person. It’s a purrfect match.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

