All times are approximate. All locations are at Simard-Payne Memorial Park, 46 Beech St.

Saturday

7 to 8 a.m.: At the Start Stage before the Challenge’s run/walk.

9 a.m.: Around the park, visiting areas that are part of the Challenge.

10 a.m.: Leading the Survivor Walk.

10:15 a.m.: At the Entertainment Stage for fundraising celebration.

11 a.m.: Kicking off Kids Fun Run near Start Stage.

Sunday

7 to 7:25 a.m.: At the Start Stage before cyclists take off.

2 to 2:30 p.m.: At the Entertainment Stage for fundraising celebration.

