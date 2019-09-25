All times are approximate. All locations are at Simard-Payne Memorial Park, 46 Beech St.
Saturday
7 to 8 a.m.: At the Start Stage before the Challenge’s run/walk.
9 a.m.: Around the park, visiting areas that are part of the Challenge.
10 a.m.: Leading the Survivor Walk.
10:15 a.m.: At the Entertainment Stage for fundraising celebration.
11 a.m.: Kicking off Kids Fun Run near Start Stage.
Sunday
7 to 7:25 a.m.: At the Start Stage before cyclists take off.
2 to 2:30 p.m.: At the Entertainment Stage for fundraising celebration.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles