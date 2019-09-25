GIRLS’ SOCCER

Mt. Blue 4, Leavitt 1

FARMINGTON — Eryn Parlin scored the first and final goals as Mt. Blue topped Leavitt 4-1 in girls soccer action Saturday.

The Cougars (3-1) pounced first with a Parlin goal 4:24 into the game. With a lot of pressure and some momentum, Mt. Blue picked up a pair of unanswered goals in the second half.

Emma Dunn and Emma White rounded out the scoring for Mt. Blue.

Lotus Laverdiere scored the only Hornets (2-3) goal midway through the first half, temporarily making it 1-1 game.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Winthrop 5, Spruce Mountain 3

WINTHROP — Rowan Goebel-Bain scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third to lead the Winthrop boys soccer team to a 5-3 win over Spruce Mountain in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday, Sept. 16.

Owen Foster and Iker Penniman each registered a goal and an assist for the Ramblers (2-2-0). Andreas Kjeagaard also scored a goal, and Jake Smith made seven saves between the sticks.

Matthew St. Pierre, Nate Holland and Jack Gilbert netted the goals for Spruce Mountain (1-4-0).

« Previous

Next »

filed under: