BATH — “The Last Waltz” returns Saturday, Sept. 28, to the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

The Band is one of the most popular and influential rock groups of all time. Their final concert, on Thanksgiving Day in 1976, was such an epic event that Martin Scorsese filmed it as the documentary titled “The Last Waltz.”

The iconic concert featured guests such as Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and other rock royalty of the 1960s and 1970s. Local musicians will gather at 7:30 p.m. to recreate the classic concert at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St.

Maine musicians from bands like The Boneheads, Maine Dead Project, Colwell Brothers, the Fogcutters and Dave Mallet’s back-up band will perform songs from the film, appearing in character. Hearing a Joni Mitchell doppelganger perform “Coyote,” or a Neil Young stand-in sing “Helpless” will offer a nostalgic evening of live music not to be missed.

While a Thanksgiving dinner will not be served, ticket holders will hear favorite songs like “The Weight,” “Caravan” (Van Morrison), “Baby, Let Me Follow You Down” (Bob Dylan), “Such a Night” (Dr. John) and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

This time-traveling event has played around the state and usually sells out. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Call the box office at 207-442-8455 or visit www.chocolatechurcharts.org to purchase tickets.

