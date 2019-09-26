Home Cookin’

By Sharon Bouchard

Pork Chops Cacciatore

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

6 Loin pork chops

1 Medium onion, sliced

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

1 Envelope spaghetti sauce mix

2 1 Pound cans of tomatoes

Brown the pork chops in a large skillet then arrange the in a baking dish. Top with the onion slices and brown sugar. Blend the spaghetti sauce mix and the tomatoes in the pan drippings and bring to a boil. Spoon arond the pork chops. Cover and bake at 350 for one hour; bake and additional 15 minutes uncovered or until porks are tender. If you desire sprinkle with cheese for the last 15 minutes.

Apple Crunch

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 10 Ounce package shortbread cookies

1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 Cups apples, sliced thinly

2 Tablespoons butter or margarine

Cinnamon sugar (make to your taste)

Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Crush cookies by placing in a large baggie and rolling with a rolling pin until fine. Place crumbs in a bowl and stir in half of the brown sugar. Press about 1/3 of the crumbs in the bottom of a greased 8″ x 8″ x 2″ baking pan. Cover with half of the sliced apples and half of the remaining brown sugar. Do another layer of crumbs, apples and brown sugar. Top with remaining crumbs and dot with butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let cool a bit and serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Old Fashioned Spice Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 Cups flour

1 Teaspoon baking powder

1 Teaspoon baking soda

1 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 Teaspoon salt

4 Tablespoons butter or margarine

1 Cup sugar

1 Egg

1 Can condensed tomato soup

1/2 Cup chopped walnuts, optional

Cream butter with sugar until fluffy in a large bowl. Beat in the egg. Sift flour, bakingpowder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Add the flour mixture alternately with the tomato soup to the butter, sugar, egg mixture. Beat just until blended. Stir in walnuts if using Pour into two greased and floured layer cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until toothpick stuck in the middle comes out clean. Frost with favorite frosting, but cream cheese frosting works best.

Kids in the Kitchen

Cantaloupe Compotes

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

8 Ounces dairy sour cream

1/3 Cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon

1 Medium ripe cantaloupe

1 Pint fresh blueberries

1/2 Pound seedless green grapes, halved

1 Adult

Mix sour cream, brown sugar and cinnamon. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Cut cantaloupe into 6 wedges and remove seeds. Place in 6 bowls. Cover each wedge with blueberries and grapes. Spoon a dollop of sour cream mixture on each when serving.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.

