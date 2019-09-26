AUBURN — Air Force veteran Mike Albert, a volunteer with the House in the Woods Military Family Retreat, will speak during a tribute to veterans on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Lewiston-Rotary Lunch Club at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Albert served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1970 and was in DaNang, Vietnam, from 1969 to 1970. Following service duty he was employed from 1972 to 1994 at Saunders Manufacturing, Readfield; 1994 to 2006, Streamlight Flashlight Co.; and 2006 to 2010, Otis Technology, a manufacturer of gun-cleaning kits for the military, law enforcement and sporting goods.

Albert retired in 2010 to work part time in the family-owned A & A Hardware in Greene, acquiring ownership in 2001.

The last seven years Albert has done volunteer work with House in the Woods Military Family Retreat. The volunteer committee, with support from sponsors and teams, has raised over $170,000 in the past three years with the House in the Woods Hero Golf Scramble. Albert has also volunteered for the Ducks Unlimited banquet for the past 15 years. Both events are held at Martindale Country Club.

L-A Rotary meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome.

For more information, visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

