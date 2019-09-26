Jaime Spencer’s Sabattus Primary School kindergarden class lines up and waits for the signal to head back to their classroom at Sabattus Elementary School on Thursday morning sporting sunglasses and backpacks they just received in their Fun Packs. The school was named the County Champion School for Androscoggin County by the Invest in ME Kindergarten program, which aims to educate families about planning, preparing and affording education after high school supported by the Alfond Scholarship Foundation and the Finance Authority of Maine. From left to right are Spencer, Delaney Adamson, Kendal-Jade Ashton, Kylie Ouellette and Bianca Bean. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
feature, sabattus maine, sabattus primary school
Related Stories
Latest Articles