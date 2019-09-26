As a Ward 4 resident and voter, I am casting my vote for Rhyanna Larose for Auburn City Council. Her experience and knowledge of the town and the people make her an excellent candidate.

I am interested in her ideas to help protect and preserve Auburn’s natural resources and bring clean and renewable energy for the future.

I have know her for many years. I have seen her compassion and passion for where she lives and her thirst for knowledge. While kayaking with her a few years back, she took the time to explain how the Androscoggin River changed. She acknowledged wildlife that had come back to the area to habitat along its banks.

She cares about what is happening here, right down to the smallest living creatures.

I know Rhyanna Larose will do what it takes to make sure all tough decisions will be what is right for Auburn.

Samantha Turcotte, Auburn

