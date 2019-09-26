FARMINGTON — Three of the men injured in the Sept. 16 explosion remained in the hospital Thursday, their conditions unchanged.

Maintenance supervisor Larry Lord of Jay remains in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston while two firefighters are recovering at Maine Medical Center, according to hospital officials.

Capt. Scott Baxter is in serious condition in Portland, while Chief Terry Bell, brother of the only person to die in the blast, is in fair condition.

There has been no word yet about when a state investigation into the cause of the explosion at the LEAP central office at 313 Farmington Falls Road may be completed.

filed under: