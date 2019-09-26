Lewiston (1-2) at Cony (3-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

First meeting since 2012, a 47-0 Rams victory. The year before that, the Blue Devils beat Ben Lucas and the Rams 62-49 in regulation.

Edward Little (0-3) at Scarborough (2-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Red Eddies’ defense and special teams face what may be their biggest challenge all season, stopping speedy Scarborough senior Jarrett Flaker, who had two punt returns for touchdowns against Bangor last week.

Oxford Hills (2-1) at Bonny Eagle (3-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Two of Class A’s stingiest defenses squaring off against quarterbacks on hot streaks, Vikings’ Atticus Soehren (9-for-9, 197 yards, four TDs last week) and Scots’ Keegan Meredith (9-14, 143 yards, 3 TDs).

Mt. Blue (2-1) at Falmouth/Greely (1-2)

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Another statement game for Cougars.

York (3-0) at Leavitt (3-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Most of the Hornets are the same, but this is a very different Wildcats team than the one that lost 50-7 at Libby Field last year.

Poland (0-3) at Lake Region (2-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Fifteen years ago, the Knights picked up their first varsity win in Naples. They’d love to pull off another upset.

Madison (1-2) at Spruce Mountain (3-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Get the marching band in step; first of three-game homestand at Griffin Field for the Phoenix.

Camden Hills (1-2) at Mountain Valley (0-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Good opportunity for Falcons to build off of last week and go after their first win.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (2-1) at Lisbon (2-1)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Big game for both teams but probably bigger for Greyhounds, who have a tougher second-half schedule.

Maranacook (3-0) at Gray-New Gloucester (1-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Perhaps the most stunning statistic in all of Maine high school football is the 36 points the Black Bears have allowed through three games of eight-man football.

Boothbay (2-1) at Telstar (2-1)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Biggest football game in Bethel in a long, long time.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: