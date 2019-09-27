DEAR SUN SPOTS: American Legion Post 66 of Lisbon Falls will sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Parish Hall of Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave. in Lisbon Falls. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go online to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. To complete your predonation reading and health history go to RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Many thanks for your publicity of the September Blood Drive. We received 24 pints of life-saving blood.

— Raymond, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We’ve just returned from a vacation out of the country and have heard about the Farmington explosion. We want to help with a donation and we’re hoping you can point us in the right direction.

—Dan, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for your thoughtfulness and generosity. I’m sure any help you can give will be most appreciated. The information below was published in the Sun Journal shortly after this community tragedy:

Donations may be made to the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund to help anyone injured or affected by the incident or to the Farmington Firemen Benevolent Association, specifically for Capt. Michael Bell’s family, at Franklin Savings Bank at 197 Main St. in Farmington. If mailing a donation, the address is PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938. People are asked to specify which account they are donating to. Franklin Savings will match up to $10,000 per each account. According to the town of Farmington website, donations can be made at any Franklin Savings branch.

Donations for LEAP can be made through the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area at 218 Fairbanks Road, PO Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938, or by writing a check to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, labeled LEAP Explosion Fund.

To help the family of Larry Lord of Jay, the LEAP maintenance worker who was injured in the explosion and is in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, there is a GoFundMe account — www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-lord — set up to help the family.

To help Brandon and Bailey Audette and their son, Coleman, whose residence was destroyed behind the LEAP building: www.gofundme.com/f/farmington-explosion.

To help Alex and Chelsey, both students at the University of Maine at Farmington whose mobile home was destroyed behind the LEAP building: www.gofundme.com/f/helpalexandchelsey.

To help Shannon MacLean and his family of five, who lost everything when the LEAP central office building exploded, people can stop by or send a check made out to Good Times at 372 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. MacLean is an employee of Good Times Unlimited.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the reader who wondered what to do with used sheet music (Sept. 24 Sun Spots), try the Bagaduce Music Lending Library at 49 South St. in Blue Hill. You can reach them at 374-5454. It sounds like a good place to make sheet music available to others.

— Nancy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you please provide contact information for the gentleman from the Oxford Hills area who travels to the Auburn area to snowblow and shovel? He came highly recommended in last year’s Sun Spots.

— Cathy, Auburn

ANSWER: Readers, please send me ALL your recommendations for snow removal. Let’s freshen up the Rolodex before the white stuff hits!

