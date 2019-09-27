AUGUSTA — During the weekend before an explosion disintegrated a nonprofit’s building in Farmington last week, nearly 400 gallons of propane leaked beneath its parking lot, some of it reaching the basement, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday.

Officials aren’t saying yet what ignited the gas that a South Paris-based distributor put into the tank three days before the blast that killed a firefighter and badly injured a handful of others.

The Sept. 16 explosion that sent pieces of the LEAP building hundreds of feet into the air occurred while four men were in the building’s basement, according to the fire marshal.

A Farmington firefighter on the first floor, Fire Capt. Michael Bell, died while his brother, Fire Chief Terry Bell, who was badly injured, stood near the rear door.

In a statement, the Fire Marshal’s Office said the propane line went from the 400-gallon outside tank at the rear of the property to the basement of the building via an underground section beneath the parking lot.

Investigators said the leaked propane “permeated the ground under the parking lot and some of that gas made its way into the basement.”

“Normally propane has a distinctive odor from an additive added to the fuel,” the Fire Marshal’s Office said, “but investigators think that odor may have been filtered by the soil under the parking lot.”

It had enough of that rotten-eggs type odor, though, for a LEAP maintenance worker, Larry Lord, to evacuate everyone from the building before firefighters showed up in response to a call for assistance.

At the time of the explosion, investigators said, Lord was in the basement with three Farmington firefighters, Tim “TD” Hardy, Joseph Hastings and Scott Baxter. Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross and Firefighter Ted Baxter were outside the building in the parking lot.

Investigators said the outside tank was empty when examined by Lord and another LEAP employee that Monday morning. It had been filled on Friday by the South Paris-based CN Brown Co., which owned and filled it.

Officials have not said publicly who installed the line to the building, which relied on propane to fuel its furnace and hot water heater. The company had no comment on the fire marshal’s report Friday.

The fire marshal’s probe “continues to determine how the line was damaged and what sparked the leaked propane in the building that created the explosion.”

The statement said more than 100 interviews have taken place as the Fire Marshal’s Office continues to work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Farmington police and fire departments and the Maine Solid Fuel Board.

LEAP, Life Enrichment Advancing People, is a nonprofit that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Lord, Baxter and Terry Bell remain in the hospital. The others injured in the explosion have been released.

