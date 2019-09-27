A kayaker paddling on the Saco River on Thursday afternoon near the Market Street bridge in Saco discovered a submerged car that police later learned had been stolen two years ago.

The car was visible from the surface because construction on a nearby fishway has led to a lower water level, police said Friday.

Divers from Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol worked with local firefighters and a towing company to remove the vehicle.

It was lifted out of the water and over the bridge’s guardrail about 8 p.m. Thursday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: