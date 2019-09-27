KINGFIELD — Leigh Breidenbach, long time Sunday River skier and instructor, is one of eight Maine skiers to be inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. The new members will be inducted at the 17th annual Maine Ski Hall of Fame banquet at Sugarloaf on October 19th. This year’s class includes a ski historian, gold medal snowboarder, ski maker, an endurance skier, a pair of Nordic skiers and paralympian.

While attending the University of Maine at Farmington, Leigh Breidenbach taught skiing at Sunday River. After graduating with a Masters Degree from UMO, she joined the Ski Industries Program at UMF under Doc DesRoches and Tom Reynolds. After their retirement, Breidenbach became director of the program. A fully certified Level III PSIA instructor, she has played a key role in developing ski education programs including the Perfect Turn Program at Sunday River. She has served on the Board of Titcomb Mountain and the Ski Museum of Maine. Leigh currently serves as board president of the Brookside Condominium Association.

With the induction of this class, the number of skiers recognized by the Hall of Fame since its first induction banquet in 2003 will reach 144. The Maine Ski Hall of Fame was formed to recognize those Maine skiers that have brought distinction to Maine skiing or made significant contributions to the sport. They may include competitors, coaches, instructors, ski patrollers, ski area builders, managers and volunteers. As a division of the Ski Museum of Maine, the Maine Ski Hall of Fame records the history of Maine skiing through the biographies produced for each class. Inductee biographies written in the annual program are archived in the museum and on the website, www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

The Ski Museum of Maine is a 501(c3) charitable organization established in 1995 to celebrate and preserve Maine’s ski history and heritage. The Ski Museum exhibits artifacts, photographs, artworks and documents at its location in Kingfield, offers a travelling exhibit of the history of Maine skiing and hosts social events and activities throughout the year. Information on the Ski Museum of Maine and reservations for the Hall of Fame banquet are available on line at www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

