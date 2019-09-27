PHILLIPS — Dick and Pam Matthews will be leaving the Phillips area for Carmondale, Illinois, where they plan to retire. In appreciation for all of their hard work and community service, there will be a Potluck Supper on Oct. 6 at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) starting at 5 p.m. with a meet at greet before the supper at 4 p.m.

Those who may not wish to stay for the supper are urged to come early. Anyone bringing a dish to share, please contact Sandy Caton at 639-2048. It’s important to let her know what you will be bringing.

Those planning the supper are asking for everyone to bring their own cutlery. This will be a start to try and reduce the amount of plastic waste being thrown away. Sandy Caton and Winona Davenport plan to carry this through the upcoming suppers at PACC.

Dick and Pam moved to Phillips over a decade ago and immediately began searching for things to do in the community. As we learned later, they looked for information to decide where to focus their attention. Not waiting to be asked, they contacted several groups asking if they could be of help and help they have been. They took an interest in everything Phillips. Among their many involvements, it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t know them. We have been blesses to know them.

In recent years Dick has been chairman of the Sandy River Business Association (SRBA) and also the PACC. Pam has been the secretary of the SRBA, up until the last meeting of the PACC, when everything was turned over to Winona Davenport and Bruce Godin, who was vice chairman.

Some of the many groups with which they have been associated are: Phillips Public Library, Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad, Phillips Historical Society, High Peaks Alliance, FABA, Fox Carlton Pond Sporting & Event Center, Senior Gold Leaf, Phillips Farmer’s Market, Chamber of Commerce Old Home Week, Mt. Blue Standard Water District and many more.

While in Phillips, they have both had work published, Dick wrote the introduction to “Hell is So Green” by William Diebold (published in 2012, after the author’s death in 1965) and Pam wrote “Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, Champion of Maine.” “Hell is so Green” is available at the Phillips Public Library and Pam’s book is available at several businesses in the area.

There will be a basket available for those wishing to make monetary donations, gas cards or gift certificates for the couple.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: