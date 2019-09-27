FARMINGTON — Every second and fourth Tuesday of the academic school year Olivia Schanck and Riley Drummond attend Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors meeting. Spending two extra hours at school isn’t what most kids would find fun, but these life-long friends are committed to the task.

“I felt it was something important to do,” said Drummond, a few minutes before the board met for its Sept. 24 meeting. “I wanted to see the background of what it takes to run the schools.”

“I like being informed,” added Schanck. “I know what is happening. And when other kids talk about what they hear is going on, I can correct them.”

The student representatives mostly observe and occasionally will provide input to the Directors on issues when they feel students’ perspectives will help.

“We can vote on plans or changes if we feel it’s important,” Schanck said. “Our vote doesn’t get counted, but noted. We vote when we want the Board to see that students will be impacted and want to be heard.”

Not surprisingly, both students participate in other school activities. And this is where their similarities diverge a bit.

Schanck serves as Class President for the class of 2020 and as president of Mt. Blue’s National Honor Society. She participates in Youth Expedition to Ignite, a program that emphasizes outdoor activities, unplugging from technology and building peer relationships. She also dances competitively, is a multi-faceted artist.

Drummond is on the Mt. Blue cross country team and participates in the local Rotary’s high school group. He is one of about 30 young Rotarians focused on community involvement and fundraising, just like the adults.

Schanck plans to major in childhood development/family relations and minor in leadership at UMaine Orono, and ultimately become an elementary school guidance counselor. Drummond is looking to study biomedical and chemical engineering and then attend dental school.

Both say they want to stay in Maine after college, bucking the trend of young adults leaving the state to start their careers. Drummond is undecided if he’ll find himself in the same neighborhood where he grew up. Schanck, however, has no reservations.

“I’m staying right here,” she said. “I’m going to be the guidance counselor where I went to school myself – Cushing in Wilton!”

