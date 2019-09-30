SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA
G.D. Cushing School
21 Cushing Drive, Wilton, ME 04294
Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM
AGENDA
SPECIAL TOWN MEETING
Pledge of Allegiance
1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of September 17, 2019
2. Public Comment
3. Discussion of Webb Avenue Petition and Letter
4. Wilton Free Library Report – Jennifer Scott, Director
5. Consideration of Signing of North Jay Water Department Agreement
6. Consideration of Adult Use Marijuana Moratorium – Planning Board
7. Manager’s Report
a. Public Hearing for Junkyard Renewals – October 15
b. Pond Road Culvert Update
c. Forster Mill Update
d. 2019/20 Tax Bills out
e. Dog Registrations
8. Other Business
9. Update of Unfinished Items from Previous Meetings
10. Adjourn
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Connections
Fryeburg Academy announces 27 students earn 2019 AP Scholar Awards
-
Connections
OHCHS grad among those to receive MAPA Scholarships
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton Selectboard Agenda – Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Pauline L. Fournier
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Eugene C. Jordan