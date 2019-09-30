SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA

G.D. Cushing School

21 Cushing Drive, Wilton, ME 04294

Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM

AGENDA

SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of September 17, 2019

2. Public Comment

3. Discussion of Webb Avenue Petition and Letter

4. Wilton Free Library Report – Jennifer Scott, Director

5. Consideration of Signing of North Jay Water Department Agreement

6. Consideration of Adult Use Marijuana Moratorium – Planning Board

7. Manager’s Report

a. Public Hearing for Junkyard Renewals – October 15

b. Pond Road Culvert Update

c. Forster Mill Update

d. 2019/20 Tax Bills out

e. Dog Registrations

8. Other Business

9. Update of Unfinished Items from Previous Meetings

10. Adjourn

