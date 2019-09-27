NAPLES — Brady Downing threw for more than 300 yards and had five touchdown passes as Poland defeated Lake Region 49-14 in Class C South football Friday night.

Isaiah Hill hauled in four of the receiving touchdowns and had 120 receiving yards. Levi Lawrence had one touchdown for Poland, and Joe Ringuette ran for two scores.

BOYS SOCCER

Lewiston 4, Brunswick 2

LEWISTON — Bilal Hersi posted a hat trick as Lewiston dispatched Brunswick 4-2 in boys soccer action Friday.

Suab Nur added a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils (7-0).

David Nzuzi and Lane Foushee scored unassisted goals in each half for the Dragons (6-1).

Goalie Jack McDiarmid had four saves for Brunswick, while Michael Belleau deflected eight to earn the win in net for Lewiston.

FIELD HOCKEY

Fryeburg 4, Gray-New Gloucester 0

FRYEBURG — Maggie Powers, Kirsten Wentworth, Maddie Foreman and Camden Jones scored as the Raiders (5-3-1) jumped to a 4-0 halftime lead over the Patriots (3-5).

Bridget O’Neil had two assists. Maggie Powers and Ryan Duffy each had one.

MacKenzie Baston made 19 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

Winthrop 5, Lisbon 0

LISBON — Maddie Perkins and Kerrigan Anuszewski each had two goals to lead Winthrop to a 5-0 victory over Lisbon in field hockey action Friday.

Dana Lesko had one goal for the Ramblers (10-0). Rebecca Budesheim made 11 saves for the Greyhounds (2-7).

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckfield 2, Carrabec 0

BUCKFIELD — Katy Henderson and Lynn Szabo connected for a goal each as Buckfield took a victory over Carrabec on Friday.

The Bucks (6-2-0) took a 1-0 lead at the half. Seniors Deja Bennett and Kristen Patenaude played solid on defense, only allowing one shot on goal.

Goalie Ashley Cates made six saves for the Cobras (2-5-0), while goalie Ruby Cyr only had to stop one to earn the win in net for Buckfield.

Lisbon 2, Winthrop 1

LISBON — Giana Russo nailed the game-winning goal at the 30:02 mark of the second half as Lisbon secured a 2-1 victory over Winthrop in girls soccer action Friday.

The Ramblers (5-2-1) scored first when a corner kick by Winthrop was tipped into the goal by a Lisbon player, making it 1-0 at the half.

Kiley Merritt tied the contest at 33:05 of the second half on a breakaway for the Greyhounds (3-3).

Goalie Brooke Burnham made 13 saves for Winthrop, while Sarah Haggerty prevented 12 to earn the win in net for Lisbon.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Thunder 4, Kings 2

AUBURN — Matt Poirier scored the eventual game-winning goal to open the third period as the Twin City Thunder Premier team rumbled to a 4-2 victory over the South Shore Kings in USPHL action Friday.

Adam Stepanek converted a relay from Josh Kego on a power play in the first period to put the Thunder up 1-0.

The Thunder and the Kings traded goals in the second period as Danylo Sukhonos netted an unassisted tally for Twin City. Following the Poirier goal in the third period, Tomas Brezina scored at the 5:43 mark.

Goalie David Kovacs made 36 saves for South Shore, while Esa Maki stopped 28 to earn the win in net for the Twin City Thunder.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: