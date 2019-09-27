A volunteer walks through the finish line for the Dempsey Challenge on Friday afternoon at Simard-Payne Memorial Park on Beech Street in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Cancer survivor and Dempsey Challenge volunteer Jeannie Pelletier of Auburn welcomes participants to a tent at Simard-Payne Memorial Park on Beech Street in Lewiston on Friday afternoon where they were picking up packets for the weekend's events. Behind her is Dave "Top Dollar Dave" Gervais who is again the top individual fundraiser after collecting more than $28,000 in donations.

Dempsey Center Executive Assistant Monique Shrader looks for a place to hang a cancer ribbon inside a giant tent in the middle of Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston on Friday afternoon. The Mission Tent is modeled after Amanda's Room in the Dempsey Center. It will be open throughout the weekend to give participants a place to relax and reflect, learn about the Dempsey Center and socialize.

Volunteers hand out packets to Dempsey Challenge participants in a tent at Simard-Payne Memorial Park on Beech Street in Lewiston Friday afternoon.

Simard-Payne Memorial Park on Beech Street in Lewiston was buzzing with activity as volunteers, vendors and staff prepared the grounds and welcomed participants picking up their packets Friday afternoon.

2019 Dempsey Challenge schedule

Saturday

6 to 7:30 a.m.: Packet pickup for runners/walkers.

7 a.m.: Opening ceremonies led by Patrick Dempsey at the Start Stage.

7:30 a.m.: 10K run/walk.

8 a.m.: 5K run/walk.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Festival in the park, featuring a play area for kids, a craft beer, wine and food truck area, and live music. Free and open to the public.

8:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hannaford 5 & 10K Café ( for participants only).

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Packet pickup for cyclists.

9:45 a.m.: Brief program before the Survivor Walk. Visit Dempsey Challenge information tent to be directed to staging area.

10 a.m.: Survivor Walk.

10:30 a.m. (about): A thank-you speech from Patrick Dempsey and celebration of top fundraising award winners at the Entertainment Stage.

11 a.m.: Kids’ Fun Run, immediately following award winner celebration.

11:15 a.m.: Woodside One Wheelers from Topsham perform.

11:15 a.m.: Camp of Rock students perform on Entertainment Stage.

Noon: Maine Cycling Club welcome ride at Rainbow Bicycle, 12 to 15 miles at a pace for any rider.

Sunday

6 to 7:15 a.m.: Packet pickup for cyclists.

7 a.m.: Opening ceremonies led by Patrick Dempsey.

7:30 a.m.: Fundraising rides, cyclists released in waves: 100-, 65-, 50-, 25- and 10-mile groups.

8 a.m.: Short Folks For Hope Foundation’s Vivian St. Onge Memorial Rickshaw Team riders depart (immediately following release of 10-mile riders).

8 a.m.: Festival in the Park opens.

9:30 a.m.: Lobster Trap opens (participants only).

10 a.m.: Fight at the Family Picnic performs.

Noon: Stealing North performs.

1 p.m.: New England Patriots football game shown in the food and beverage tent.

2 p.m.: Fundraiser Celebration led by Patrick Dempsey on the Entertainment Stage.

2:30 p.m.: The Farmhouse Project performs (immediately following fundraiser celebration).

 

