2019 Dempsey Challenge schedule

Saturday



6 to 7:30 a.m.: Packet pickup for runners/walkers.

7 a.m.: Opening ceremonies led by Patrick Dempsey at the Start Stage.

7:30 a.m.: 10K run/walk.

8 a.m.: 5K run/walk.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Festival in the park, featuring a play area for kids, a craft beer, wine and food truck area, and live music. Free and open to the public.

8:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hannaford 5 & 10K Café ( for participants only).

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Packet pickup for cyclists.

9:45 a.m.: Brief program before the Survivor Walk. Visit Dempsey Challenge information tent to be directed to staging area.

10 a.m.: Survivor Walk.

10:30 a.m. (about): A thank-you speech from Patrick Dempsey and celebration of top fundraising award winners at the Entertainment Stage.

11 a.m.: Kids’ Fun Run, immediately following award winner celebration.

11:15 a.m.: Woodside One Wheelers from Topsham perform.

11:15 a.m.: Camp of Rock students perform on Entertainment Stage.

Noon: Maine Cycling Club welcome ride at Rainbow Bicycle, 12 to 15 miles at a pace for any rider.

Sunday



6 to 7:15 a.m.: Packet pickup for cyclists.

7 a.m.: Opening ceremonies led by Patrick Dempsey.

7:30 a.m.: Fundraising rides, cyclists released in waves: 100-, 65-, 50-, 25- and 10-mile groups.

8 a.m.: Short Folks For Hope Foundation’s Vivian St. Onge Memorial Rickshaw Team riders depart (immediately following release of 10-mile riders).

8 a.m.: Festival in the Park opens.

9:30 a.m.: Lobster Trap opens (participants only).

10 a.m.: Fight at the Family Picnic performs.

Noon: Stealing North performs.

1 p.m.: New England Patriots football game shown in the food and beverage tent.

2 p.m.: Fundraiser Celebration led by Patrick Dempsey on the Entertainment Stage.

2:30 p.m.: The Farmhouse Project performs (immediately following fundraiser celebration).

