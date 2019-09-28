MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Wesleyan took control early and cruised to a 48-12 NESCAC football win over Bates College on Saturday.

The Cardinals (3-0) led 14-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at halftime. They outgained the Bobcats 394 yards (212 passing, 182 running) to 117 (53 passing, 64 rushing).

Glenn Smith ran for 118 yards and two scores on nine carries for Wesleyan. Ashton Scott completed 14-of-20 passes for 192 yards and had two passing touchdowns.

Bates (0-3) quarterback-turned-running back Matt Golden spent a lot of time under center Saturday and led the Bobcats with 54 yards rushing, including a 3-yard touchdown run in the game’s final minute. He also completed a 48-yard pass to Tyler Bridge.

Jaason Lopez (18 carries, 48 yards) scored Bates’ other touchdown, a 1-yard run early in the third.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Tufts 3, Bates 2

LEWISTON — Marguerite Salamone scored with 23 seconds left in the third quarter as the fifth-ranked Jumbos (6-1, 3-0 NESCAC) edged the 14th-ranked Bobcats (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday.

After Emily Gianunzio gave Bates the lead late in the first quarter, Claire Foley and Reagan McCluskey scored for Tufts in the second. But a Paige Cote goal with 40 seconds left in the half made it 2-2.

MEN’S SOCCER

Tufts 1, Bates 0, 2OT

LEWISTON — Max Jacobs scored at 5:31 of the second overtime on an assist from Joe Braun as Tufts (7-0, 3-0 NESCAC) beat Bates (5-2-1, 1-2-1).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Tufts 4, Bates 1

LEWISTON —Madeleine Pero had a goal and assist as Tufts (6-1-1, 2-1 NESCAC) opened a 2-0 lead in the opening 13:35, then made it 3-0 by halftime against the Bobcats (1-5-1, 0-3).

Elizabeth Patrick scored for the Bobcats off an assist from Sofia Fitzgerald.

Lily Sykes opened the scoring 10:20 into the match, receiving the ball from Pero just outside the box and rifling it into the top right corner. Pero fired a one-timer, off a pass from Hannah Isenhart, that snuck inside the right post to give Tufts a 2-0 advantage at 13:35.

Margaux Ameer added a late first-half goal and Stephanie DiLeo scored late in the game for the Jumbos, who outshot Bates, 38-2.

