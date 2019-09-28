BETHEL — Telstar won its third consecutive football game, winning its homecoming game 30-18 over Boothbay on Saturday.

The Rebels improve to 3-1 in their first season playing eight-man football.

“Eight-man football for us, I think it works out really well for us. I like it a lot,” Telstar coach Tim O’Connor said.

Brayden Stevens (12 carries, 75 yards) ran for two touchdowns and Davin Mason (10-for-20, 125 yards passing) passed for one and ran for another for the Rebels. Myles Lilly was the recipient of the touchdown pass, a 15-yarder in the first quarter.

Teddy Doyle capped the win for the Rebels with an interception.

For Boothbay (2-2), quarterback Hunter Crocker ran for a touchdown and Stephen Bennett returned a fumble 80 yards for a score.

FIELD HOCKEY

Leavitt 1, MCI 0

ORONO — Leavitt scored off a corner in the first half and held that lead for a 1-0 field hockey road victory at MCI on Saturday.

Leavitt’s Ava Gagnon scored off a corner in the first half, with the assists coming from Ginny Twitchell and Eve Martineau.

Paige DeMascio had to make nine saves to keep the shutout for Leavitt. Dawn Moss made two saves for MCI in the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeley 5, Greater Portland Christian 0

RANGELEY — Rangeley’s offense erupted in the first half, scoring all five of its goals in a 5-0 boys soccer win over Greater Portland Christian on Saturday.

Ken Thompson scored a hat trick, while Matt Stout and Charlie Pye both added a goal of their own for Rangeley (6-2).

GPC (0-6) goalkeeper Clairette Kirezi saved nine shots Saturday, while across the field Rangeley’s Jimmy Hathaway saved four in the win.

Yarmouth 7, Poland 0

YARMOUTH — Alejandro Coury had a hat trick and an assist as the Clippers (8-0) routed the Knights (1-6-1) at Yarmouth.

Spencer King and Liam Ireland each chipped in with a goal and an assist. Thomas Kuhn and Aidan Hickey also scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckfield 3, Wiscasset 0

WISCASSET — Molly Bourget scored a brace to lead Buckfield to a 3-0 girls soccer road victory over Wiscasset on Saturday.

Bourget’s two goals came in the first half, as did the goal from Katy Henderson of Buckfield (7-2).

Ruby Cyr made just one save in the win, while LJ Travis saved 10 for Wiscasset (1-7).

Freeport 3, St. Dom’s 0

FREEPORT — Catriona Gold scored two unassisted goals as the Freeport girls soccer team downed St. Dom’s 3-0 on Saturday.

Rachel Wall added a goal for Freeport off an assist from Hannah Spaulding.

Hall-Dale 3, Lisbon 1

LISBON — Iris Ireland and Lily Platt scored second-half goals to break a tie and lift the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Lisbon.

Ireland’s penalty kick less than 13 minutes into the second half for Hall-Dale (6-1-0) snapped a 1-1 deadlock. Rita Benoit also had a goal for Hall-Dale, and Bethany Ives made four saves.

Kiely Merritt scored for Lisbon (3-4-0).

Hampden 2, Oxford Hills 0

PARIS — Hampden scored a goal in each half as the Broncos earned a girls soccer road victory Saturday by defeating Oxford Hills 2-0.

Mayako Brown scored with 32 minutes left in the first half to put Hampden (3-2) up 1-0, and Amelia McLaughlin scored on a breakaway in the second half to double the score.

Cassidy MacIsaac of Oxford Hills (4-1) saved one shot, while Adie Hughes saved 10 in the win.

Morse 3, Leavitt 0

BATH — Emily Martin scored her second hat trick of the season, this one coming over Leavitt in Morse’s 3-0 girls soccer victory Saturday.

Martin’s first goal came on a shot from 18 yards out in the first half. Martin then scored early in the second half on a breakaway, then again late in the game.

Leavitt goalie Carlie Leavitt saved 19 shots.

Yarmouth 5, Poland 0

POLAND — Hannah Dwyer scored twice in the first half, and Parker Hartnett got two goals in the second half as the Clippers (5-1-1) beat the Knights (1-7) on Saturday.

Adriana Whitlock rounded out the scoring. Yarmouth keepers Hope Olson and Kate Siegel combined for seven saves.

Sophia Vallee stopped 20 shots for Poland.

« Previous

filed under: