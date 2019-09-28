LEWISTON — Two men were injured in a stabbing in Lewiston Friday night, according to police.
Lewiston Police spokesman Lt. David St. Pierre said the two males were dropped off at the Emergency Department at Central Maine Medical Center by a privately owned vehicle with non-life threatening stab injuries at 9 p.m. Friday night.
The police have not released the names of the two males, and are investigating the incident. In a press release, St. Pierre said police are trying to determine where the stabbing took place among other details.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Local Sports
Par for the Course: New golf handicap rules being implemented in 2020
-
Maine
In wake of Farmington explosion, central Maine firefighters review gas leak protocols
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Big changes made to fall turkey hunt this year
-
Lewiston-Auburn
‘We walk for those who can’t.’ Dempsey Challenge kicks off
-
Community Sports
Vanessa Williamson named Twin Cities swim team coach