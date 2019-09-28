LEWISTON — Two men were injured in a stabbing in Lewiston Friday night, according to police.

Lewiston Police spokesman Lt. David St. Pierre said the two males were dropped off at the Emergency Department at Central Maine Medical Center by a privately owned vehicle with non-life threatening stab injuries at 9 p.m. Friday night.

The police have not released the names of the two males, and are investigating the incident. In a press release, St. Pierre said police are trying to determine where the stabbing took place among other details.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department.

