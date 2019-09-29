LEWISTON — Communities in Maine will receive nearly $15 million to combat the problem of lead in homes.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins announced the grants, which she said will help families in the state that can’t afford lead abatement. Lead exposure can be harmful to children’s brain development.
The largest of the grants is an award of more than $4.6 million to the city of Lewiston. Portland will receive more than $2.5 million, Biddeford will get more than $3.2 million and the Maine State Housing Authority will receive more than $3.8 million.
Lead paint is a problem in Maine because of older housing.
The money is coming from federal programs including the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Program, the Lead-Hazard Reduction Demonstration Program and the Healthy Homes Initiative.
