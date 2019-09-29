TURNER – Eugene C. Jordan, 71, of Turner, passed away Sept. 28, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on Aug. 5, 1948, the son of William C. and Margaret Jordan. Eugene graduated from Leavitt High School in 1968. On Sept. 13, 1969, he married his wife, Bonnie L (Hood) Jordan. He was in the National Guard and worked for First National Tire Co. Eugene was employed by MSAD #52 for 41 years retiring in 2014. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved his family and the time they spent together. The family has created many special memories that they will hold onto and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Margaret Jordan, brother, William Jordan and sister, Mary Francis Jordan. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, Adam and Julie, Matthew and Sherri, Nicholas and Renee, Peter and Carey, Laura and Dean, Luke and Jen, brother, David and Sherry, and many loving extended family of grandchildren, great-granddaughter, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A special thank you to Jerry and Val, Sue and Wally and Jimmy Jordan.

A Celebration of life will be held at the family home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 p.m.

