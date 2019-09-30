LEWISTON — Paul Gagne of Lewiston, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a three‑day advanced educational program at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Ill.
The program covered retirement and insurance planning for business owners, as well as property ownership, estate planning, charitable giving and related topics to help Modern Woodmen representatives meet a variety of local member needs.
