SOUTH PARIS — Sharon Thomas has been named the winner of the 2019 Excellence in Long Term Care Awards Reception and Celebration, awarded by the Maine Long Term Care Ombudsman Program and Maine Health Care Association. The event recognizes the best and brightest in the local long-term care community.

Thomas is the laundry and housekeeping supervisor at Maine Veterans’ Homes in South Paris and leads her team at the ground level.

