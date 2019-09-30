PHOTO: Oxford Hills Community Choir hits high notes
Many of the singers have performed at Christmas for Teens benefit concerts in Paris.
Dennis Boyd Jr. plays the piano during warm-ups for the Oxford Hills Community Choir on Monday evening at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in Paris. Boyd secured a grant to form the choir, which will perform Dec. 6 at a benefit for Christmas for Teens, a local charity. Twenty-six singers, most of whom performed at last year’s benefit, attended Monday’s first rehearsal, and Boyd said he’s hoping for more. Jon Bolduc/Sun Journal