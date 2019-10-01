FARMINGTON — Police are continuing their investigation into a 6-year-old being struck by a pickup truck on New Vineyard Road on Monday morning as he prepared to get on a Regional School Unit 9 school bus.

The child was in the process of crossing the road, also known as Route 27, to get on a school bus when the incident happened, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Tuesday.

The driver of the pickup truck is Thomas Bessey, 39, of Madison, he said.

Bessey was driving a 2017 Ford pickup north on Route 27 and the school bus was in the southbound lane. The accident was reported at 8:14 a.m.

The child was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington by ambulance, and possibly transferred to another hospital from there.

Police are not releasing the name of the child because of his age and ongoing investigation by officer Ryan Rosie.

“We understand (the child) is okay and is expected to make a full recovery,” Cote said.

