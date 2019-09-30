FARMINGTON — A 6-year-old student was hit by a motor vehicle Monday morning while waiting for a school bus, according to the Farmington Police Department.

Police said they responded to the area near 483 New Vineyard Road., also known as Route 27, at 8:15 a.m. to investigate.

The child was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with an apparent leg injury.

Officer Ryan Rosie said the incident remained under investigation. As of early Monday afternoon, authorities had released no other information.

A post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page addressed to families of W.G. Mallett and Cascade Brook schools said all other students were safe and at school.

