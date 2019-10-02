Crafters, Vendors

LIVERMORE — The holiday craft fair at the Spruce Mountain High School gym will be held on Saturday. November 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are still spaces open for crafters and vendors. The charge for a table is $35 and students will be available to help vendors with set up and tear down. Vendors will also receive a complimentary hot lunch. For further information or to receive a registration form, please contact Kerry Brenner at 897-4336 (extension 418) or at [email protected]

Supper

FAYETTE — The Keep Me Warm Suppers will begin on October 5 at the Fayette Central School at 4:30 p.m. We will have beans, casserole, salads , desserts and drinks. There will be raffles and music. The price is $8 for adults and $4 for children. If you can make something or are interested in helping, please call Elaine Wilcox 685-3886 Come out and support your neighbors in Fayette.

Craft fair

FAYETTE — The Fayette Historical Society will have their annual Craft Fair on November 23 at the Fayette Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in booking a table for the Craft Fair, please contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886, or email [email protected]