CHESTERVILLE — A Special Town Meeting will be held Thursday night, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road.

Voters will consider appropriating reserve and undesignated funds for several projects, including replacement of the transfer station demolition dumpster building ($6,450) and materials and labor needs for the installation of a grader wing and excavator thumb ($8,150).

They will also consider appropriating $45,000 from the Undesignated Fund Balance to supplement the Public Works maintenance ($15,000), salt ($25,000), and truck fuel ($5,000) budgets.

Finally, voters will be asked if they are in favor of appropriating an estimated $7,200 insurance receivables for ceiling damages to repair the town office ceilings and bathrooms, and with any remaining balance, to establish a Town Office Reserve Account.

