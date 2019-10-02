VASSALBORO — Kents Hill won the MVC team qualifier for Saturday’s MPA golf state championship with a score of 325 at Natanis Golf Course on Wednesday. Mitch Tarrio was the low medalist with a score of 68. Also qualifying for the Huskies for the individual tournament on Oct. 12 are TJ Folsom (78) and Cam Knowles (87).

Dirigo also qualified for the the Class C team state championship with a score of 372, with Sam Skibitsky (82) and Wyatt Smith (87) qualifying for the individual state championships. Monmouth will also compete Saturday as the Mustangs shot a combined 376 on Wednesday. Ryan Burnham (87) qualified for the boys’ individual state tournament, while Abby Flanagan (95) and Averi Beaudoin (99) will compete in the girls’ state championship.

Elijah Grammas (78) and Mia Wang (90) of Gould Academy have qualified for the individual state championships, while Zach Pray (89) of Winthrop also qualified individually.

Field Hockey

Spruce Mountain 3, Hall-Dale 2, OT

FARMINGDALE — Ariana Armandi’s overtime goal, her second of the game, lifted the Phoenix to the Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Ella Plourde also scored for Spruce Mountain (7-4), while Alicia Bridges (three saves) and Melissa Bamford (one save) split goaltending duties.

Ava Corbin and Moira O’Connor scored for the Bulldogs (1-9), while Carly Corbin added a pair of assists. Kelsey Cormier made 25 saves.

Oak Hill 4, Dirigo 3

WALES — Oak Hill scored three unanswered goals in the second half as the Raiders defeated Dirigo in field hockey action.

Desirae Dumais had a goal and three assists for Oak Hill (6-5), while Cassandra Steckino, Julie Mooney and Adell Surette each had a goal.

Kiara Levesque made five saves in the first half for Oak Hill while Nataliegh Moody made six saves in the second half.

Kailey Hackett had two goals for the Cougars (7-3) while Morgan Woods had the other goal. Grace Timberlake had two assists while Paige Leuders also had an assist. Alexandria Dyke made eight saves for Dirigo.

Winthrop/Monmouth 5, Telstar 0

BETHEL — Maddie Perkins had a hat trick as Winthrop defeated Telstar 5-0 in an MVC field hockey contest.

Gia Francis and Brooklyn Gaghan also scored for the Ramblers (11-1). Hannah Duley had three assists and Kerrigan Anusezwsk had one.

Elie Folsom and Madison Weymouth both saw time in goal for Winthrop. The Ramblers out shot Telstar 20-0.

Perry Morton made seven saves for Telstar (1-10) while E.B. Hoff made one save.

Girls soccer

Monmouth Academy 2, Winthrop 0

WINTHROP — Alicen Burham had two goals as the Mustangs beat the Ramblers in MVC action in Winthrop .

Megan Ham had an assist while Emma Johnson made four saves Monmouth (8-0).

Gabby Blanco made 11 saves for Winthrop (5-3-1).

Mountain Valley 3, Telstar 2

RUMFORD — Saydie Garbarini scored two goals, including a penalty kick with 2:59 remaining in the game to lift Mountain Valley to a 3-2 victory over Telstar in an MVC girls soccer contest.

Emma Clukey had a goal and an assist for the Falcons (1-1) while Alexis Allegra also notched an assist. Justice Gendron made 10 saves in the win.

Calla Orino and Emma Kruse each scored for the Rebels (3-4-3) while Livia Doucette had a helper. Luci Rothwell made 18 saves for Telstar.

Mt. Ararat 4, Lewiston 1

LEWISTON — Mt. Ararat came from behind to defeat Lewiston 4-1 in girls soccer.

All four goals came in the second half as Margaret Dwinal, Eliza Libby, Ema Hawkes and Hannah Hawkes found the back of the net.

Madison Kinney made four saves for the Eagles (5-2).

Abby Svor gave the Blue Devils (2-5-1) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Gemma Landry made six saves in the loss.

Hall-Dale 4, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — Lily Platt had a hat trick to lead Hall-Dale to a 4-0 victory over Dirigo in MVC soccer action.

Iris Ireland also scored for the Bulldogs (8-1) as they out shot the Cougars 26-0.

Katie Morse made 22 saves for the Cougars (1-8).

Bethany Ives was in goal for Hall-Dale.

Boys soccer

Edward Little 2, Brewer 0

BREWER — Jack Thompson and Josh Lavigne each scored as Edward Little defeated Brewer 2-0 in boys soccer on Wednesday.

Mack Sampson made 11 saves, including two off a free kick with 15 minutes left in the game to preserve the shutout for the Red Eddies (4-3).

Matt Mousseau also made 11 saves for the Witches (2-6).

Men’s college soccer

CMCC 2, UM-Machias 0

AUBURN — Garrett Addison and Manuel Kiambuwu each scored as Central Maine Community College defeated University of Maine-Machias 2-0 in men’s soccer.

Roland Mattesen had an assist for the Mustangs (4-1-1) while Austin Wing had four saves in goal.

Kevin Beal made five saves for Machias (1-4-1).

Junior hockey

USPHL Premier

South Shore 5, Twin City 2

FOXBORO — Joseph Carrollo had two goals and an assist as the South Shore Kings defeated the Twin City Thunder 5-2 in USPHL Premier play.

Roman Lamoureux had a goal and an assist for the Kings while Joey Fata and Chris Mott each scored a goal.

Daniels Murnieks and Austin Kane each scored for the Thunder.

Gianni Rodriquez made 34 saves in the win while Brendan Gasaway made 39 in the loss for the Thunder.

