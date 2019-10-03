(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (36-7)

Oak Hill at Madison

Mountain Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Mt. Blue at Hampden

Leavitt at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth

Sanford at Lewiston

Lisbon at Spruce Mountain

Edward Little at Oxford Hills

Telstar at Traip

WIL KRAMLICH (36-7)

Oak Hill at Madison

Mountain Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Mt. Blue at Hampden

Leavitt at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth

Sanford at Lewiston

Lisbon at Spruce Mountain

Edward Little at Oxford Hills

Telstar at Traip

NATHAN FOURNIER (30-13)

Oak Hill at Madison

Mountain Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Mt. Blue at Hampden

Leavitt at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth

Sanford at Lewiston

Lisbon at Spruce Mountain

Edward Little at Oxford Hills

Telstar at Traip

ADAM ROBINSON (32-11)

Oak Hill at Madison

Mountain Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Mt. Blue at Hampden

Leavitt at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth

Sanford at Lewiston

Lisbon at Spruce Mountain

Edward Little at Oxford Hills

Telstar at Traip

TONY BLASI (27-16)

Oak Hill at Madison

Mountain Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Mt. Blue at Hampden

Leavitt at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth

Sanford at Lewiston

Lisbon at Spruce Mountain

Edward Little at Oxford Hills

Telstar at Traip

LEE HORTON (38-5)

Oak Hill at Madison

Mountain Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Mt. Blue at Hampden

Leavitt at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth

Sanford at Lewiston

Lisbon at Spruce Mountain

Edward Little at Oxford Hills

Telstar at Traip

« Previous

Next »

filed under: