(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (36-7)
Oak Hill at Madison
Mountain Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Mt. Blue at Hampden
Leavitt at Poland
Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth
Sanford at Lewiston
Lisbon at Spruce Mountain
Edward Little at Oxford Hills
Telstar at Traip
WIL KRAMLICH (36-7)
NATHAN FOURNIER (30-13)
ADAM ROBINSON (32-11)
TONY BLASI (27-16)
LEE HORTON (38-5)
