To The Editor:
It is my expectation that President Trump is going to do all of us a big favor and decide some time in early-to-mid- 2020 not to run for re-election partially as a result of a slow-down and down-turn in the economy. When that happens, I hope that the Republicans will nominate someone of good character such as Nikky Haley or Carly Fiorina.
Personally, I don’t know what I find to be more despicable about the guy—the way that he makes fun of and insults people’s physical appearance, or the way that he views women as sex-objects.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
