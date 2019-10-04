Garden Club

FARMINGTON — The public is invited to join the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club welcoming Dr. Ronald Butler back to explore Butterflies. In the past Dr Butler has shared his knowledge of “Native Bees with and Emphasis on Bumble Bees” and “Dragonflies and Damselflies”. Dr. Butler, a Professor of Ecology at the University of Maine Farmington. Many members requested his return to share his knowledge of butterflies and their importance to our environment. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Fall Rd. Come and join us for our social half hour at 12:30 p.m., this will be followed by a short business meeting and Dr. Butler’s presentation. Hostesses, Annette Tripp, Regina Longyear, and Mary Blatt, will provide light refreshments. For more information please call 778-4158.

NEW SHARON — Franklin Lodge #123 and Messalunskit Chapter #170 OES of New Sharon will be holding a benefit brunch on Saturday, October 12, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Masonic Hall on Route 2. All proceeds will go to the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund and the Farmington Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

